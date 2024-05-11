Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %
Shares of VRPX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.56.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Virpax Pharmaceuticals
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virpax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.