Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) Short Interest Update

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a decline of 46.6% from the April 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of VRPX opened at $2.55 on Friday. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Featured Articles

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops various drug-delivery systems and drug-releasing technologies focused on advancing non-opioid and non-addictive pain management treatments and treatments for central nervous system disorders. Its preclinical stage product candidates include Epoladerm, a topical spray film delivery technology for osteoarthritis pain; Probudur, an injectable local anesthetic liposomal gel technology for postoperative pain management; and Envelta, a nanotechnology-based intranasal spray drug product candidate that enables the delivery of a metabolically labile peptide drug into the brain.

