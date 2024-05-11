Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on VITL. William Blair initiated coverage on Vital Farms in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Vital Farms from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vital Farms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $147.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $85,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karl Khoury sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total value of $85,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,317.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 269,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,046. Corporate insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VITL. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 9.2% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,613,000 after purchasing an additional 224,335 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after buying an additional 152,743 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after buying an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 231,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after acquiring an additional 77,710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

