Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $33.15. Vital Farms shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 498,915 shares traded.

The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 20.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 31,643 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $662,604.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,678,415.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $224,516.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,873,046. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vital Farms by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,650,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,613,000 after acquiring an additional 224,335 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,801,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,895,000 after purchasing an additional 152,743 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 116.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after purchasing an additional 463,471 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 524,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 231,985 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 19.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 477,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,109,000 after buying an additional 77,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Trading Down 4.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

