VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Releases Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.37% and a return on equity of 107.07%.
VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of VOC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.65.
VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 83.72%.
Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust
About VOC Energy Trust
VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VOC Energy Trust
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.