VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Releases Earnings Results

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.60 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.37% and a return on equity of 107.07%.

VOC Energy Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of VOC traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.73. The stock had a trading volume of 47,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,112. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. VOC Energy Trust has a 12-month low of $5.57 and a 12-month high of $10.65.

VOC Energy Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.57%. VOC Energy Trust’s payout ratio is 83.72%.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

About VOC Energy Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $737,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in VOC Energy Trust by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 100,605 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 28,916 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 61.8% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 19,404 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VOC Energy Trust by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

