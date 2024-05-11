Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vodacom Group Stock Performance
VDMCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 21,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $7.15.
About Vodacom Group
