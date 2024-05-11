Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY) Short Interest Update

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the April 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vodacom Group Stock Performance

VDMCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. 21,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,279. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28. Vodacom Group has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $7.15.

About Vodacom Group

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

