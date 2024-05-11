VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $86.00 to $92.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VSEC. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of VSE from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Get VSE alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on VSE

VSE Price Performance

VSE Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $79.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.81. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 1.68. VSE has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $86.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%.

Institutional Trading of VSE

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSEC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VSE by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,974,000 after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in VSE by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 90,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,220,000 after buying an additional 9,608 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter valued at $3,566,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in VSE by 13.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,912,000 after acquiring an additional 65,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 80.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

About VSE

(Get Free Report)

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.