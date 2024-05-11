W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc lessened its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger comprises about 1.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $7,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth $662,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth $75,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $568,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 16,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,021,000 after buying an additional 6,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

Shares of GWW traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $958.68. 176,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,651. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.33. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $641.95 and a twelve month high of $1,034.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $975.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $889.46.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is an increase from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 20.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $938.89.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Further Reading

