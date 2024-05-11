Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW) Short Interest Up 59.3% in April

Waldencast plc (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a growth of 59.3% from the April 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Waldencast Stock Performance

Shares of WALDW opened at $0.35 on Friday. Waldencast has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.63.

Institutional Trading of Waldencast

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waldencast by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22,109 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waldencast in the third quarter worth $55,000. Clear Street LLC lifted its position in shares of Waldencast by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 148,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 25,757 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waldencast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 2,419,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Waldencast by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Zeno Equity Partners LLP now owns 6,247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 269,999 shares in the last quarter.

Waldencast Company Profile

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness business. The company engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. It provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians.

