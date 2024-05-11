Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $145.00 price target on the entertainment giant’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.46.

DIS opened at $105.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.27. Walt Disney has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

