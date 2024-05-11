Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.32.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WBD shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $8.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.79.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Bros. Discovery

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.3% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 42,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 13,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 388,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 26.7% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

