Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 63,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBD. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 409,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 53,909 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after buying an additional 120,586 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 805,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,168,000 after acquiring an additional 36,405 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,879,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,588,000 after purchasing an additional 186,639 shares during the period. 59.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD stock opened at $8.15 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.79.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBD shares. Macquarie cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Warner Bros. Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.32.

Read Our Latest Report on Warner Bros. Discovery

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.