Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Given Hold Rating at Needham & Company LLC

WBD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Macquarie decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $13.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $8.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.38 and its 200 day moving average is $9.79. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $7.34 and a 12-month high of $14.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 1st quarter worth $511,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 20.0% in the first quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 73,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 21.6% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 23,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 6.7% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 27,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4,677.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 962,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,400,000 after purchasing an additional 942,015 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

