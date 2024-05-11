Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 89.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WM. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 435,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,990,000 after purchasing an additional 8,737 shares during the period. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $153,899.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,934,010.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,007 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,520. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. UBS Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waste Management from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Waste Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WM stock opened at $211.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $214.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.09.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

