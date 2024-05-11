Waters (NYSE:WAT) Releases Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.500-2.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $692.4 million-$707.3 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $728.8 million. Waters also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.750-12.050 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Waters from $350.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Waters from $319.00 to $312.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Waters from $330.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Waters from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $305.78.

Waters Price Performance

Shares of WAT traded up $14.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $351.11. 791,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,443. The company has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $333.03 and its 200 day moving average is $311.69. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.57 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 66.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waters will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waters

In other news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total value of $177,770.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Articles

