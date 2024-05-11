Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $28.52 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 15.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,912 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,076,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,107 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $523.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,650,143. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.53 and its 200-day moving average is $487.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $410.87 and a twelve month high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

