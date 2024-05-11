Watershed Private Wealth LLC Has $3.27 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,612 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. FMR LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,479,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,510,100,000 after buying an additional 315,999 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,686,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,198,373,000 after buying an additional 585,104 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,261,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,176,000 after buying an additional 416,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,850,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,010,029,000 after buying an additional 2,106,010 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 79.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,555,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $979,803,000 after buying an additional 4,234,737 shares during the period.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,359,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,646,831. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $107.06 and a 200 day moving average of $106.79.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.