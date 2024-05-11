Watershed Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 47,016.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,505,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,655 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $439,796,000 after purchasing an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,374,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 560,825.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 67,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,737,000 after acquiring an additional 67,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 143.8% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 108,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,545,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MDY traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $547.09. The stock had a trading volume of 408,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $537.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $504.64. The company has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $424.22 and a one year high of $558.34.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.