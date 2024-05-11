Watershed Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the period. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the fourth quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,633 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,922,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,177,777. The stock has a market cap of $387.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $261.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.40 and a 200-day moving average of $240.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.