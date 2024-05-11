Watershed Private Wealth LLC Sells 3,354 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Watershed Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,519,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,710,000 after acquiring an additional 45,868 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,480,000 after buying an additional 319,165 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,414,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,488,000 after buying an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,081,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,299,000 after buying an additional 27,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,351,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,433,000 after buying an additional 19,762 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.01. 179,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,913. The company has a market capitalization of $34.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $186.73 and a 52-week high of $241.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.58.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
