Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 104.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 2,344.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFLV opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.31. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.26 and a 12 month high of $30.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

