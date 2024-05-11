Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys 1,945 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OHI. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $30.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.92. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 241.44%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OHI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.63.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

