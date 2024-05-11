Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Invests $271,000 in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Claris Advisors LLC MO bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $387,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $499,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,254,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 755,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,529,000 after buying an additional 196,584 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $47.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

