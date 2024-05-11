Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 328 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSTR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 3.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 37.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MicroStrategy

In related news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total transaction of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,780.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Andrew Kang sold 3,750 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $870.31, for a total value of $3,263,662.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,780.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.80, for a total transaction of $6,479,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,052 shares of company stock valued at $106,793,341 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

Shares of MSTR stock opened at $1,180.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,425.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $866.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $266.00 and a 12 month high of $1,999.99.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The software maker reported $5.62 EPS for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $124.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.90 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,810.00 to $1,590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,560.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,678.75.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

