Wealthspire Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. MWA Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at $222,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the third quarter valued at $289,000.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $135.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.11. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

