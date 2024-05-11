Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 36 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,151 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 84.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 72 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $610.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $601.72 and its 200 day moving average is $528.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $389.90 and a 52-week high of $626.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 8.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MLM. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $610.27.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

