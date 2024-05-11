Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,733 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,522,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on REGN shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $1,020.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $981.71.

Shares of REGN stock opened at $973.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a current ratio of 5.27. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $684.80 and a one year high of $998.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $942.07 and its 200 day moving average is $900.30.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total transaction of $346,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,994,492.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $967.50, for a total value of $346,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,994,492.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $7,779,766 over the last 90 days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

