Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 99 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DFS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up previously from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

Shares of DFS opened at $123.40 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $79.04 and a 1 year high of $131.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.49.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

