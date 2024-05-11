Wealthspire Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1,700.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 164.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 44.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 18,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after buying an additional 5,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $602.00 to $611.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $505.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.53.

In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

PH opened at $561.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $546.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $487.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.14 and a 52 week high of $570.15. The stock has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

