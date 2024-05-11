Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $393,000 Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,559.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,655. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.05, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $79.63.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 185.37%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

