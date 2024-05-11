Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $526,000 Stock Position in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in International Paper by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 87,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in International Paper by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Pinion Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $38.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73 and a beta of 1.01. International Paper has a fifty-two week low of $29.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,400 shares of company stock worth $331,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on IP. Argus lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup upgraded International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded International Paper from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.57.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

