Wealthspire Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Monetary Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sempra by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sempra news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $280,353.77. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 3,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $280,353.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,105.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 50,703 shares of Sempra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.92, for a total value of $3,595,856.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,432 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,035. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Stock Up 1.3 %

SRE opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.70. Sempra has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $78.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sempra had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Sempra Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is an increase from Sempra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 54.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SRE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sempra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sempra from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.23.

About Sempra

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Further Reading

