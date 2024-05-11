Wealthspire Advisors LLC Makes New $437,000 Investment in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Employers by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the third quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Employers in the third quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Employers during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Employers from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Employers Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Employers stock opened at $43.47 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.43 and a 52 week high of $46.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.25.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Employers had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Employers Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Employers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. Employers’s payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

About Employers

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

