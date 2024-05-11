Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 332 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PSK. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF stock opened at $33.58 on Friday. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.71.

SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

