Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,238 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in D. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 144,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 7,133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Dominion Energy by 55.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 9,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,696,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 7.2% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $53.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $56.42.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 137.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.73.

Dominion Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

