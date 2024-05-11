Wealthspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,151 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BWA. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $211,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,656,221 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,376,000 after acquiring an additional 761,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,189,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $169,132,000 after purchasing an additional 648,633 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner Price Performance

Shares of BorgWarner stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average is $33.72. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.67%.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BorgWarner

Insider Activity

In other BorgWarner news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,486.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.