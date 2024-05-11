Wedbush Cuts Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Price Target to $70.00

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wedbush from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ziff Davis from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ziff Davis from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.13.

Shares of ZD opened at $53.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.24. Ziff Davis has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $75.58.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $389.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.71 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Analysts expect that Ziff Davis will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $288,967.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $504,131.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 4.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 681,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,426,000 after purchasing an additional 26,219 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 337.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 18.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Ziff Davis by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

