Wedbush Increases Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Price Target to $46.00

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Wedbush from $42.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Revolution Medicines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

RVMD traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,267. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $40.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.71. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Revolution Medicines’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Stephen Michael Kelsey sold 2,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $67,044.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 270,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,555,306.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sushil Patel sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $79,735.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,700 shares in the company, valued at $580,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,705 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,049. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,757,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,622,000 after purchasing an additional 122,721 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,981,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,091,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,010,000 after acquiring an additional 369,500 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Revolution Medicines by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,795,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,496,000 after acquiring an additional 133,558 shares during the period. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

