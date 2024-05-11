Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) Price Target to $128.00

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the casino operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $117.00 to $108.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.93.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $96.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.44. Wynn Resorts has a 52-week low of $81.65 and a 52-week high of $112.25.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. Wynn Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is 13.70%.

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 279 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 4,285.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 307 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

