Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the April 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance
HIX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.40. 302,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.07.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.
Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile
Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
