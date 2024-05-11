Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 63.8% from the April 15th total of 92,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 423,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

HIX traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.40. 302,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,065. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.55. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.07.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Fund II

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth about $711,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Western Asset High Income Fund II by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,516,846 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $11,225,000 after buying an additional 47,964 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

