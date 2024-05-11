Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WPRT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. TD Securities cut their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westport Fuel Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WPRT opened at $5.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.21.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The auto parts company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.19). Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 29.94% and a negative net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westport Fuel Systems will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westport Fuel Systems stock. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Free Report) (TSE:WPRT) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 525,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,575 shares during the quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY owned approximately 3.06% of Westport Fuel Systems worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.

