WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Truist Financial

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of WestRock from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.60.

WestRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $51.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.27 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.29. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.85 and a 1-year high of $52.13.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,939,844.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,165 shares of company stock worth $1,007,346 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,063,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,065,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,371 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in WestRock in the 3rd quarter worth $61,378,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter worth $59,428,000. Finally, KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,228,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

See Also

