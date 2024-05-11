WestRock (WRK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on May 22nd

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.3025 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th.

WestRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. WestRock has a dividend payout ratio of 33.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect WestRock to earn $3.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.21 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

WestRock Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $51.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. WestRock has a 52-week low of $26.85 and a 52-week high of $52.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that WestRock will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total value of $499,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $149,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,117 shares in the company, valued at $3,939,844.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,165 shares of company stock worth $1,007,346 over the last ninety days. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of WestRock from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

