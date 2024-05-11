Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM) Plans $0.16 Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:WPM opened at GBX 4,330 ($54.40) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 4,606.38 and a beta of 0.66. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of GBX 3,040 ($38.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,616.10 ($57.99). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,881.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,739.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from GBX 4,500 ($56.53) to GBX 4,100 ($51.51) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

