Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.214 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

TSE:WPM traded down C$1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$75.11. The stock had a trading volume of 662,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,897. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$52.15 and a 52 week high of C$78.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$67.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$426.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$381.95 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 52.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.802 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wheaton Precious Metals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Wheaton Precious Metals news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 18,640 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.02, for a total transaction of C$1,156,052.80. Also, Senior Officer Gary Duncan Brown sold 1,857 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.96, for a total transaction of C$109,491.69. Insiders sold 20,664 shares of company stock worth $1,272,782 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$80.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. National Bankshares cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Veritas Investment Research upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$67.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$82.50 to C$85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

