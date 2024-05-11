William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Revolve Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Revolve Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Revolve Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

Shares of RVLV opened at $21.35 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.25 and a one year high of $23.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.28 and its 200-day moving average is $17.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.15.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolve Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 43.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 75,832 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Revolve Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 6,657 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 452.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.