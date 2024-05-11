William Blair Weighs in on UL Solutions Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ULS)

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) – William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for UL Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for UL Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.30.

Shares of ULS opened at $36.68 on Thursday. UL Solutions has a 52-week low of $33.15 and a 52-week high of $37.02.

In related news, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Linda S. Chapin bought 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Weifang Zhou purchased 26,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $750,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,008. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 199,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,916.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

