WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) PT Lowered to $54.00

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WSC has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

WSC opened at $40.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.59 and a 200-day moving average of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 12-month low of $34.40 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $587.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.98 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 24.14%. WillScot Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $47.76 per share, for a total transaction of $238,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,869 shares in the company, valued at $662,383.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Sagansky sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $3,562,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,420,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,992,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSC. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 149.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,751,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,049,872 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,583,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,809,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,981,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,507,000. Institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

