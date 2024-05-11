Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 94.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Wix.com makes up about 0.1% of Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Wix.com by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 267,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Wix.com by 112.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 96,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,844,000 after buying an additional 31,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WIX. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wix.com from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Raymond James began coverage on Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wix.com from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wix.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.29.

Shares of WIX traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.26. The stock had a trading volume of 926,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $146.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 40.56%. Wix.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

