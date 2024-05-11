Wolverine World Wide, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:WWW)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wolverine World Wide’s current full-year earnings is $0.77 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The textile maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $526.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis.

WWW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Williams Trading raised Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

NYSE:WWW opened at $13.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.45 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

