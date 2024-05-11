Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.13.

WWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Woodward from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Woodward alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Woodward

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Woodward news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total transaction of $5,494,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,049.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total transaction of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,244,976 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Woodward by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the third quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Woodward by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 316,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,324,000 after buying an additional 27,119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter worth approximately $501,000. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward Price Performance

WWD stock opened at $177.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.35. Woodward has a 12-month low of $105.18 and a 12-month high of $180.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.34. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Woodward’s payout ratio is currently 17.48%.

About Woodward

(Get Free Report

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.